Danville records two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more Danville residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The fatalities were included in daily data updates on Friday and Saturday, but it's not clear when the deaths occurred. State health officials must wait for death certificates to arrive before they can enter the the information into a central database. Even when they have the certificates, there's often a backlog, officials have said previously.
Demographic information indicates the deaths occurred in residents 80 or older. The cases are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
A state group tasked with tracking infections at long-term care facilities reports there are three current outbreaks in Danville. At Roman Eagle Memorial Home, 89 people have tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus, and nine have died. Riverside Health and Rehabilitation reports 14 have died after testing positive for COVID-19, although the Virginia Long-Term Care task force only lists nine deaths. There are 80 cases associated with the outbreak at Riverside, online data show.
Support Local Journalism
Brookdale Danville Piedmont also has an outbreak. There's no data listed for the number of cases there, which generally indicates there are fewer than five, according to the task force. Brookdale also had an outbreak in April, again with less than five cases.
An outbreak at the Danville City Jail that has infected at least 23 inmates is part of the reason for a recent increase in caseload for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. On Saturday, Danville had amassed 939 total cases of COVID-19; Pittsylvania County had 1,063. On Friday and Saturday combined, both areas added 67 new cases.
Even with the increase, the district remains in a declining case category based on the University of Virginia's COVID-19 Model. In fact, on a local and state level, the model suggests that if current trends continue, case growth won't exceed peaks achieved in August.
The model, while attempting to project trends, is not a crystal ball into the future. It notes that many risks abound, including weather changes and the flu season.
The model is not just one forecast, instead it's run thousands of times and each time a different scenario emerges. This is similar to weather models when predicting a potential snowstorm. For instance, one any given forecast day, dozens of projections illustrate many possible weather paths. Models then take that data and average into one forecast. It's the same at UVa.
"While model projections appear smooth, like the Shenandoah Mountains in the background, real world data is usually jumbled and cluttered, like the boulders in the foreground," researches wrote in the most recent model forecast issued Friday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.