Danville records two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more Danville residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The fatalities were included in daily data updates on Friday and Saturday, but it's not clear when the deaths occurred. State health officials must wait for death certificates to arrive before they can enter the the information into a central database. Even when they have the certificates, there's often a backlog, officials have said previously.

Demographic information indicates the deaths occurred in residents 80 or older. The cases are assigned to a person's official place of residence.

A state group tasked with tracking infections at long-term care facilities reports there are three current outbreaks in Danville. At Roman Eagle Memorial Home, 89 people have tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus, and nine have died. Riverside Health and Rehabilitation reports 14 have died after testing positive for COVID-19, although the Virginia Long-Term Care task force only lists nine deaths. There are 80 cases associated with the outbreak at Riverside, online data show.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}