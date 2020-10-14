Danville Regional Foundation continues partnership with The Community Foundation committing $750,000 over next three years

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region announced Wednesday that its partnership with the Danville Regional Foundation will continue.

The Danville Regional Foundation has committed $750,000 over the next three years for grants the The Community Foundation may offer.

Also, DRF awarded The Community Foundation $50,000 for "board and staff capacity development," according to a news release.

The Community Foundation was started in 1996 and serves Danville, Pittsylvania and Halifax County in Virginia, along with Caswell County in North Carolina.

Since a 2008 partnership, The Community Foundation has awarded $4.63 million through 326 grants.

"These funds have allowed The Community Foundation to improve and enrich the Dan River Region by providing needed assistance to local organizations," the news release stated.

Learn more about the nonprofit organization online at www.cfdrr.org.