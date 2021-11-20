Danville Register & Bee names longtime staffer as editor

The Danville Register & Bee has promoted a longtime newsroom staffer to the position of editor.

Charles Wilborn, who has served in the role as assistant editor for more than a decade, will oversee newsroom operations for the newspaper and website, GoDanRiver.com.

A graduate of Danville Community College, Wilborn entered the journalism field through the graphic design door. He started with the company in 2004 at The Reidsville Review in Reidsville, North Carolina, as a copy editor for a group of three newspapers. In 2006, he joined the Register & Bee as a copy editor, often designing the front pages of the newspaper.

In 2009, the Southern Virginia native was promoted to assistant editor where he worked with reporters to develop daily stories and long-term projects over the years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The most extensive of those endeavors was “Life after Dan River Inc.,” a seven-day series that traced the rise, rule and fall of Danville’s iconic textile history. Published in 2011, the project captured a first-place honor from the Virginia Press Association for investigative reporting.