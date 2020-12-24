Danville resident in 40-49 age range dies of COVID-19 as Virginia caseload soars to new record ahead of feared holiday surge

A Danville resident in his or her 40s was one of 31 new COVID-19 deaths reported Christmas Eve as Virginia cases continue to soar and shatter records ahead of what many health experts fear with be a holiday surge.
This comes after Wednesday's report of five deaths of Pittsylvania County residents from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The gender of the city resident was not disclosed when the Virginia Department of Health revealed data on Thursday morning. Beyond a few data points on demographics, there's very little known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19.
Thursday's death marked the fourth of a resident in his or her 40s in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District from the virus. It also brings the local COVID-19 death toll to 96.
Deaths, like cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence. It's also likely the death occurred weeks earlier. Health department officials have to wait to receive a death certificate before recording a fatality into an online database. That can be a lengthy process, health leaders have previously said.
While Danville and Pittsylvania County added 93 new cases on Thursday, Virginia set another record with 4,782 new infections reported. The escalating rates are appearing before an expected surge of cases following holiday gatherings.
Hospitals
Hospitals around the state are starting to fill up with virus patients. At Sovah Health, there are 58 COVID-19 positive patients; 30 in its Danville location and 28 in Martinsville, the health system reported Wednesday.
"Over the last two weeks, hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have hit a record high," Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in a email. "We urge our community to continue to follow the guidelines by masking, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene."
Two weeks ago the total was 44 patients, with 25 in Danville and 19 in Martinsville. There were 35 total on Nov. 11, and 45 on Nov. 25.
At Centra Health, 98 total beds, or almost 30% of Lynchburg General’s capacity, now are dedicated to treating COVID-19, The (Lynchburg) News & Advance reported Wednesday.
Vaccines
As cases rise out of control, 188 Danville residents and 85 in Pittsylvania County have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health department data. They are among the 19,943 in Virginia who have received the shot that's generally a two-step process.
After the first vaccine, a person will receive another shot in about three to four weeks.
There were 437 vaccines administered on Wednesday, the health department reported.
Many of those early shots went into the arms of health care workers who handle COVID-19 cases. By demographics, only 339 state residents in his or her 70s and 33 who are 80 or older have received a shot, an indication the vaccines have not reached the often hard-hit long-term care facilities in the state.
Christmas Eve data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Danville
|2,237
|60
|166
|Pittsylvania County
|2,466
|36
|127
|Halifax County
|1,074
|31
|27
|Mecklenburg County
|1,223
|38
|63
|Henry County
|2,452
|51
|208
|Martinsville
|935
|27
|88
|Virginia
|323,915
|4,791
|17,389