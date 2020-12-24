Danville resident in 40-49 age range dies of COVID-19 as Virginia caseload soars to new record ahead of feared holiday surge

A Danville resident in his or her 40s was one of 31 new COVID-19 deaths reported Christmas Eve as Virginia cases continue to soar and shatter records ahead of what many health experts fear with be a holiday surge.

This comes after Wednesday's report of five deaths of Pittsylvania County residents from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The gender of the city resident was not disclosed when the Virginia Department of Health revealed data on Thursday morning. Beyond a few data points on demographics, there's very little known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19.

Thursday's death marked the fourth of a resident in his or her 40s in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District from the virus. It also brings the local COVID-19 death toll to 96.

Deaths, like cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence. It's also likely the death occurred weeks earlier. Health department officials have to wait to receive a death certificate before recording a fatality into an online database. That can be a lengthy process, health leaders have previously said.