Residents where a developer hopes to build a luxury RV park oppose the project because they believe it will bring traffic, noise and other problems to their neighborhood.

“It’s no secret that Jenny Lane is not the correct location for this park,” resident Kayla Cramer told the Danville Register & Bee in an email last week.

For the city to have an ordinance that would allow such a large-scale park into a residential area makes no sense, she said.

“Why would you place something of that magnitude in the middle of a well-established neighborhood?” she said.

Joe Cubas, manager of J. Cubas Holdings LLC, plans to develop The Palace Resort luxury RV resort on about 46 acres near Goodyear Boulevard and Jenny Lane.

The RV park, which is considered a campground under the city’s ordinance, are allowed in the T-R threshold residential district and the SR-R Sandy River residential district with a special-use permit, but is not permitted in any other district, Cubas pointed out.

If approved, the project would be in the T-R district, which is the classification for the Jenny Lane neighborhood.

Also, residential homes only make up 9.74% of the neighborhood where the park would be built, and residential vacant land comprises just 13.4%, Cubas said.

“That’s less than 25% of the neighborhood combined,” Cubas said.

The Palace Resort would complement the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino project and include 333 RV sites — including some with “casitas” — on 46 acres and would feature amenities including pools and spas, a restaurant, bar and grille, clubhouse with entertainment rooms, gym, tennis and pickleball courts and other features, according to information submitted with the application for a special-use permit for the project.

Casitas are outdoor kitchen/gazebos commonly seen at high-end RV resorts.

“The Palace Resort will be the epitome of upscale living,” according to information submitted by the applicant, J. Cubas Holdings, LLC, and Cubas. “Situated on Jenny Lane in Danville, Virginia, our luxury RV resort will be built from the ground up to ensure a truly customized, unique community.”

But residents have numerous concerns, Cramer said, including:

Traffic of massive RVs up and down the roads;

Safety an inability to track registered sex offenders in the area;

Flow of traffic, as it’s already an issue during Goodyear shift changes;

Effects on the environment and wildlife;

Noise pollution;

Trash;

Light pollution;

Power outages, “as we already have a lot”;

Flooding and water run-off;

Decreased property values and resale.

Other residents who contacted the Register & Bee echoed Cramer’s statements.

“The noise, continuous traffic and gas fumes will will be detrimental to us and the wildlife on our small, quiet street,” Katherine Harvell wrote in an email. “Our property values will decrease and, besides, we do not want to sell our homes.”

Residents would not be the only ones experiencing traffic issues, said Wayne Puckett.

“Not only will it be a traffic nightmare for the residents, but also for the Goodyear employees trying to get to and from work ... school buses coming in and out, and the people that walk their dogs here,” Puckett wrote in an email.

Cubas said he would take numerous steps to mitigate any impacts from the project.

To reduce traffic congestion issues, van-pooling services to Caesars Virginia and sites in Danville would be offered. Also, traffic would be focused southbound — instead of northbound — on Jenny Lane to Goodyear Boulevard so it affects the lowest number of residential properties, Cubas said.

Other means of minimizing problems would include building the project so the park cannot be seen from outside the property, except from the front.

“It will be sealed from view to protect our neighbors,” Cubas said.

He plans to also have just 7.2 units per acre, instead of the state-allowed 20 units per acre, and each unit site will be 1,750 square feet to 5,075 square feet, which is above the minimum required size of 1,600 square feet per site, Cubas said.

In addition, the project would cover 46 acres, which is far above the city-required minimum of 30 acres, Cubas said. The proposed setback all around the property has been increased from 100 feet to 130 feet, which is four times the distance required by the city, “in order to protect our neighbors,” he said.

The proposed setback against the bypass is 50 feet and that proposed for the front of the property is 350 feet, Cubas added.

Cubas proposed the project in Danville after his zoning request for a luxury RV park at Vandola Church Road in the Westover District in Pittsylvania County was unanimously voted down by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in November.

Cubas’ project is scheduled to be on the agenda for the Danville Planning Commission, but he has asked that his request for a special-use permit to be postponed for the May meeting so he could make adjustments to the proposal to address residents’ concerns.

Cubas met with Jenny Lane residents on April 3.