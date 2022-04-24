Danville’s first automobile suburb — Forest Hills — highlights garden tour this week

Three Dan River Region garden clubs are again joining forces to put the spring spotlight on historic homes.

The Garden Club of Virginia's annual Historic Garden Week — underway through Saturday — is the nation's only statewide house and garden tour to highlight local private homes throughout the commonwealth.

The Garden Club of Danville, Gabriella Garden Club and Chatham Garden Club will host a local tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The event will showcase two homes in the Forest Hills neighborhood, Danville’s first automobile suburb. The area was established during Virginia’s textile and tobacco heyday and features classic 20th century design in homes and gardens.

Danville boasts a Garden Club of Virginia restoration project, the Sutherlin Mansion, presently home to the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Grove Street Cemetery also is featured.

Advance tickets are $20 per person and are available in Danville at The Ginger Bread House and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

Online tickets are available at vagardenweek.org. Tickets the day of the tour are $30 and will be available at the tour headquarters, Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

Proceeds from the statewide event funds the Garden Club of Virginia’s restoration and preservation of historic public gardens throughout Virginia, as well as a fellowship program in landscape architecture that documents significant gardens in the commonwealth.

According to a study completed in 2019, the cumulative economic impact of Historic Garden Week to Virginia is $518 million.

276 Hawthorne Drive

This white brick Federal-style home built high on a hill has been extensively renovated over the last couple of years by previous owners. Originally built by John and Mary Pruitt in 1936, the lot directly behind the home was given to their daughter to build her own house.

Elizabeth Taylor spent the night at 276 Hawthorne Drive when she was married to John Warner, as guests of George and Sarah Buchanan, who were owners at the time.

The Shoffs, who loved it for its location and architectural details, purchased the home in 2020 and transformed it into a space for entertaining. When a large tree caused extensive damage during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018, basically destroying the structure, the residence required an extensive renovation the following year.

In fact, the house was condemned for a long while. The current owners have continued renovations to make it their own, with their goal being to create an atmosphere of serenity and relaxation.

The entire home is decorated in restful shades of soft whites and pale grays that showcase an extensive contemporary art collection, procured during their many travels.

Work by artists, including Mark Lewanski — whom the owners consider “the rock star of glass” — Trevor Mikita, Kristin Blakeney and Tali Landsman, invigorate the otherwise traditional spaces. Furnishings continue the modern theme, with large white plush furniture throughout the home.

Boasting a curved staircase in the entry foyer, the main level includes a large living room, family room, dining, study, a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a solarium-style sunroom, a large rec room and a piano room.

The backyard includes a brick patio decorated with oversized furniture, creating a cozy space where guests can lounge and overlook the expansive backyard.

500 Hawthorne Drive

Designed by J. Bryant Heard, the most prolific architect in the Danville area in the 20th century, this white-painted brick house was one of the first homes built in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

The development was laid out in Pittsylvania County prior to its 1932 annexation. The Forest Hills Development Corp, of which Heard and Ben Temple, for whom this house was built, stipulated that all dwellings be architect-designed.

Both gentlemen were directors of the corporation.

Featured as the “Ben Temple Residence” in a catalogue of Heard’s architectural commissions from about 1930, the home was built between 1926 and 1928. The Georgian Revival style is reflected with the full-length, two-story monumental portico.

In 1933, the property was acquired by the Herman family, whose successive generations became identified with the house for most of the next 50 years.

During the early 20th century, Louis Herman was widely regarded not only as the enterprising industrialist-owner of Dan River Knitting Mills, but also the dean of Danville retailers.

His store, L. Herman’s, rivaled in quality and sophistication by powerhouses Miller and Rhoads in Richmond, was purchased by the Thalhimers. It remained a fixture in downtown Danville for the next 35 years.

The home overlooks a shaded landscape with beds of azaleas, ivy and many other blooming shrubs. The landscape can be viewed from the wide front veranda, the patio off the sunroom and a secluded back patio.

This storied residence was purchased by A.B. and Ruth Carrington Jr. who bequeathed the property to Averett University in January 1983.

It has been home to four Averett presidents and their families. Howard W. Lee, the first president of Averett to live in the home, completed major renovations in keeping with the original design.

The spacious rooms and flowing floor plan allow crowds to mingle during university events. Large windows in the living, dining and sunroom allow natural

light to complement the fine antique furnishings. The formal china, which is on display, was donated by the late Mary Jo Davis, former dean of students. Averett’s current president, Dr. Tiffany Franks, and her husband, Joe, have added to the decor with art and furnishings from their extensive travels.

Sutherlin Mansion, 975 Main St.

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is located within the restored 1859 Sutherlin Mansion on Millionaires’ Row and is considered one of the finest examples of Italian Villa architecture in Virginia.

Designed by F.B. Clopton, it is enhanced by a picket fence, a reproduction of the one in place there in the late 1880s, and a restoration project of the Garden Club of Virginia with funding from Historic Garden Week tours.

At the time it was built, the house was considered the grandest in Danville. It was situated on four acres of land with several outbuildings: a kitchen, servants’ quarters, a carriage house, greenhouse and stable.

By 1912, the acreage had been reduced to approximately one and the outbuildings had been removed. After being sold to the city, the house was used for multiple purposes, including its use as the Danville Public Library from 1928 to 1972.

The library added wings to the main building in 1934 and 1950. A firehouse next to the mansion was converted to art studios in the late 1970s and is still a bustling ceramic studio.

The studio is divided into two spaces. One is the ceramic studio area and the other is a painting and life drawing area. Today it has been established as a museum showcasing a wide variety of exhibitions, classes, workshops, camps and educational programs.

There is a rose garden on the grounds given in memory of Sigie Perkinson, a former member of The Garden Club of Danville, and rose chairman for 10 years. It is maintained, both financially and physically, by The Garden Club of Danville.

On tour day, the grounds of the museum will come alive when local garden clubs celebrate endeavors as well as those of the Garden Club of Virginia.

Activities will be happening happening on the lawn in the afternoon:

Horticulture tent: David Pike, president of Witherspoon Rose Culture in Durham, North Carolina, will educate visitors at 2 and 3 p.m. about the care of roses. Attendees also will learn about native plants and pollinators.

Learn about the Garden Club of Virginia's statewide restoration projects, including the donation of the museum's period style fence. Conservation tent: Learn about single plastic usage, the healthy yard challenge and clean recycling.

Learn about the Garden Club of Virginia's statewide restoration projects, including the donation of the museum’s period style fence. Conservation tent: Learn about single plastic usage, the healthy yard challenge and clean recycling.

Grove Street Cemetery, 940 Grove St.

Established in 1833, this small space is surrounded by a stone wall and closed only by a latched gate. Much of Danville’s history is entombed here. The cemetery is an ongoing restoration project of The Garden Club of Danville.