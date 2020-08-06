Danville School Board approves virtual learning for nine weeks

The Danville School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year.

For the most part, the plan remains consistent with the proposal from two weeks ago that called for nine weeks of virtual learning to begin the school year for a majority of students.

The main deviations from that plan concern preschoolers and the speed with which face-to-face instruction is implemented if it is, indeed, recommended.

Preschoolers were initially scheduled to be in schools five days per week. Under the adopted plan, preschoolers will now be in schools four days per week — all weekdays except Wednesday. Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk said this decision was made following teacher feedback that called for Wednesdays to be available to assess the progress made on Monday and Tuesday and plan ahead for Thursday and Friday.

If and when face-to-face instruction is recommended for all other grade levels, groups of students will be phased back into schools, rather than being brought back all at the same time.