Danville School Board approves virtual learning for nine weeks

The Danville School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year.
For the most part, the plan remains consistent with the proposal from two weeks ago that called for nine weeks of virtual learning to begin the school year for a majority of students.
The main deviations from that plan concern preschoolers and the speed with which face-to-face instruction is implemented if it is, indeed, recommended.
Preschoolers were initially scheduled to be in schools five days per week. Under the adopted plan, preschoolers will now be in schools four days per week — all weekdays except Wednesday. Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk said this decision was made following teacher feedback that called for Wednesdays to be available to assess the progress made on Monday and Tuesday and plan ahead for Thursday and Friday.
If and when face-to-face instruction is recommended for all other grade levels, groups of students will be phased back into schools, rather than being brought back all at the same time.
Though Magouyrk said the nine virtual weeks are not necessarily a concrete part of the plan — she is open to fewer virtual weeks if the state of the coronavirus pandemic allows students to return earlier — whenever students do return, they will be brought back in stages.
In the phased return, for the first week, grades K-three, special education self contained students and high school seniors will return to school buildings. In the second week, grades four-six and high school freshmen will be welcomed back. All other grades — middle schoolers in grades seven-eight and high school sophomores and juniors — will return during the third week.
The deadline is technically Friday for students and families to select the virtual or in-person instruction for the second nine weeks, but many have yet to return the registration form. There is no penalty for missing the deadline, but those forms will need to be returned as soon as possible in order to coordinate bus routes and teacher pairings.
Once in-person instruction is approved, those students will transition back into the school buildings with the same teachers they were paired with during the virtual component. The virtual-only students will then also remain with their virtual-only teachers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.