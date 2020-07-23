Danville School Board pushes back start of academic year to Aug. 24

The first day for students within Danville Public Schools will be Aug. 24 and their last day will be June 2, according to the new version of the 2020-21 academic year calendar that the school board approved during Thursday’s special meeting.

Two weeks ago, the board heard a proposal that pushed back the start of the school year to Aug. 17, but board members requested more options from the school division and were presented with four more at last week’s meeting.

Instead of students starting school on Aug. 10, classes will begin on Aug. 24 under the newly adopted plan. That two-week extension will provide much more time for teachers to prepare for the challenges the school year may present when considering the extent of virtual instruction that will take place.

“I think teachers would appreciate having more days to get prepared,” School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said following the meeting. “Listening to everything that was presented tonight, there’s a lot of work that needs to happen, a lot of training that needs to take place.”