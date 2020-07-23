Danville School Board pushes back start of academic year to Aug. 24

The first day for students within Danville Public Schools will be Aug. 24 and their last day will be June 2, according to the new version of the 2020-21 academic year calendar that the school board approved during Thursday’s special meeting.
Two weeks ago, the board heard a proposal that pushed back the start of the school year to Aug. 17, but board members requested more options from the school division and were presented with four more at last week’s meeting.
Instead of students starting school on Aug. 10, classes will begin on Aug. 24 under the newly adopted plan. That two-week extension will provide much more time for teachers to prepare for the challenges the school year may present when considering the extent of virtual instruction that will take place.
“I think teachers would appreciate having more days to get prepared,” School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said following the meeting. “Listening to everything that was presented tonight, there’s a lot of work that needs to happen, a lot of training that needs to take place.”
In the adopted calendar, the Presidents’ Day (Feb. 15) holiday is removed and added to instructional days, but Memorial Day (May 31) is added to the school year and recognized as a holiday.
School will let out on June 2, which means employees on 10-month contracts that end in May will be expected to work two days into June. They will be compensated for those days in the first of their 10 monthly payments in August.
The adopted plan was one of three options that extended the school year into June, creating the need for contracted employees to work beyond the terms of their contracts. The two other proposals of that sort had school ending on June 9 or June 16.
Cobbs said the board considered all options but felt the chosen plan gave ample time for teachers to prepare for the year while also not extending teachers to work too far into June.
Her fellow board members were in agreement. All members of the board voted to approve this calendar option save for Renee Hughes, who was absent.
“I’m pleased with the Aug. 24 start date because it provides teachers the time to learn to teach in a different way,” board member Brandon Atkins said after the meeting.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
