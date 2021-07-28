Danville Science Center 'getting back to a sense of normalcy'

The Danville Science Center is “unbelievably busy,” said Adam Goebel, executive director of the center.

“We were closed March 13 through November 14 and opened back up at 30 to 35% capacity,” he said. “We are slowly and regularly increasing attendance and anticipate the numbers this July will be the same as July 2019. For a hands-on center, the pandemic was challenging.”

During the period of being closed, Goebel was able to keep all his full-time employees but had to furlough the part-time ones.

“But we brought them all back,” he said.

New exhibits

The center had already been scheduled to close in April 2020 for renovations and new permanent exhibits to be installed in Science Central, the main building. When the doors reopened there were two new and permanent exhibits — the Go! and Water galleries.

“The Go Gallery marries the human body and physical machines through a number of kinesthetic [physical movement] experiences,” Goebel explained.