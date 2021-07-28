Danville Science Center 'getting back to a sense of normalcy'

The Danville Science Center is “unbelievably busy,” said Adam Goebel, executive director of the center.
“We were closed March 13 through November 14 and opened back up at 30 to 35% capacity,” he said. “We are slowly and regularly increasing attendance and anticipate the numbers this July will be the same as July 2019. For a hands-on center, the pandemic was challenging.”
During the period of being closed, Goebel was able to keep all his full-time employees but had to furlough the part-time ones.
“But we brought them all back,” he said.
New exhibits
The center had already been scheduled to close in April 2020 for renovations and new permanent exhibits to be installed in Science Central, the main building. When the doors reopened there were two new and permanent exhibits — the Go! and Water galleries.
“The Go Gallery marries the human body and physical machines through a number of kinesthetic [physical movement] experiences,” Goebel explained.
One activity allows a child to lift a much heavier person through the use of a lever. Another activity allows a child to climb aboard a tread wheel like a hamster and turn mechanical energy into electric energy. The Go Fast activity allows a person to race against a light that moves down the track at the speed of such things as an alligator or a lunar module.
“It is unbelievable how popular Go Fast is,” said Goebel. “Our dwell time, or how long someone stays at the activity, has tripled since we opened these experiences up. And these exhibits are multi-generational. They are designed to be open-minded, or to get a different result every time you do it.”
The Water Gallery welcomes visitors with a 40-foot projection wall of “beautiful cinematography,” Goebel said.
“This exhibit is designed to make you think differently about the three states of matter through the lens of water,” he explained.
One exhibit displays the three states of water as solid, liquid and gas. At another, visitors can press a large button and make a cloud appear above their heads. A rain forest booth invites brave visitors to step inside and follow the lights to remain dry or step away from the lights and get wet.
An impressive water bottle wall that changes colors rises high above the heads of visitors in another exhibit.
“It is 2,106 water bottles. The purpose is to get people thinking about water consumption, the environment and conservation,” Goebel said. “Water is used as a common thread to weave through several sciences, such as space exploration, environmental education, physics and life sciences.”
Science challenges
In another part of the Science Center named “Creativity Lab,” young people gather around tables to build butterfly feeders in one of the Challenge Camps held twice daily. Funding for the Creativity Lab came from the J.T. Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, according to Goebel.
Two brothers, Peyton and Christian Wallace, worked on their butterfly feeders on a recent Monday as their dad, Jonathan Wallace, watched from the sidelines.
“We come once a week and they enjoy it,” he said as his sons held up their feeders.
In a phased approach, summer camps began again on June 10. Birthday parties and in-person outreach throughout the community started up on July 1.
“All our camps are filled up, and we are getting back to a sense of normalcy,” Goebel said.
Reimagine Campaign
The 2020 renovations were Phase 2 of a Reimagine Campaign that began in January 2019 with a “major refreshment of its core exhibits starting with the historic train station renovation and installation of Crescent Crossing,” Goebel said in a 2020 interview.
The Reimagine project was made possible with support from the commonwealth of Virginia, Danville Regional Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Danville and the Hughes Memorial Foundation.
In Phase 1, Crescent Crossing, an 1,800-square-foot train-themed exhibit, was created, the first permanent new exhibit in 25 years. The name gave a nod to both the Crescent Railroad and the Crossing at the Dan, where the Science Center is located. Danville is still a stop twice daily for the Crescent, which is a daily, long-distance passenger train operated by Amtrak.
The railroad-themed Crescent Crossing introduces families to science, technology, engineering and math fundamentals, such as creativity, problem solving and cause and effect. It is the only experience in the area focused specifically on encouraging children ages 5 and younger to learn through play, according to Goebel.
The Butterfly Station and Garden is also open through October, weather permitting. The Digital Dome features such kid-friendly movies as “Grossology” that teaches about the “gross” things a human body does.
For information on membership, hours and ticket prices, go to dsc.smv.org. The Science Center is a part of the Science Museum of Virginia, a state-supported agency of the commonwealth of Virginia.
Elzey is a freelance writer with the Danville Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.