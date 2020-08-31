Danville seeks $500,000 to help pay for unannounced $3.76 million project in River District

The city plans to pursue $500,000 from the state to help pay for an unannounced $3.76 million project in the River District.

City officials are tight-lipped about the project that would involve redevelopment of a vacant building by a private developer.

Neither City Manager Ken Larking nor Economic Development Director Corrie Bobe would provide details.

"I'd rather not comment on a project that's not announced," Larking said Monday.

Bobe said she could not reveal the location of the project.

"Details related to this project are still confidential," Bobe said.

Danville Economic Development Project Manager Kelvin Perry wrote in a letter to Danville City Council that the project would be redeveloped as a mixed-use facility with a $3.76 million investment to create a "hospitality component" with at least 10 full-time and 13 part-time jobs, commercial and retail space, and four market-rate apartments.

"This project will add to and benefit from other projects that are in close proximity by increasing foot traffic in River District from employees, clients and residents, there encouraging additional support to other businesses in the River District," Perry wrote.