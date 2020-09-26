Danville sets sessions with parents to discuss return to in-person learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Danville Public Schools officials begin to plot a potential path forward to return students to face-to-face instruction, leaders have scheduled a series of meetings with parents and students.

Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk will lead the sessions designed to discuss experiences with virtual learning and allow parents, guardians and students to weigh in on returning to the classroom.

Magouyrk is scheduled to present a reopening plan to the Danville School Board on Oct. 15.

Only one parent or guardian and child may attend the upcoming sessions. Masks are required at the meetings and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. In addition, temperature checks will be administered.

Parents and guardians should contact their child’s school directly to confirm attendance, the news release stated.

All meetings will be held in the auditorium at George Washington High School with the exception of the Danville Alternative Program that will be meet at the Langston Focus School's auditorium. The times and dates are based on where a student attends school. George Washington High School met Friday evening.

Remaining schedule

Gibson Elementary School , 5:30-7 p.m. Monday

, 5:30-7 p.m. Monday Forest Hills Elementary, 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday

3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday G.L.H. Johnson Elementary, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday

5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday Woodberry Hills Elementary , 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday

, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday Galileo High School, 8-9:30 a.m. or 4-5:30 p.m. Friday

8-9:30 a.m. or 4-5:30 p.m. Friday Woodrow Wilson Intermediate, 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 5

3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 5 O.T. Bonner Middle, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 Schoolfield Elementary, 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 6

5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 6 Danville Alternative Program, 11-12:30 p.m. Oct. 7

11-12:30 p.m. Oct. 7 Park Avenue Elementary, 12:45-2:15 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7

12:45-2:15 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 Westwood Middle School, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8