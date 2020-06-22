Danville suspect indicted on drug charges related to 2019 batch of heroin

On Monday, a grand jury certified multiple charges of drug distribution against Damion Quayshaud Reed, 28, of Danville, who was charged in connection with a batch of heroin circulating Danville last year that led to one death.

Reed was one of two suspects arrested in connection with the heroin. In May, a grand jury also certified charges of intent to distribute a controlled substance as well as possession of a firearm by a felon against Chauncey Lamont Montague, of Danville.

No trial dates have been set for either suspect at this time.

Reed was arrested several days before Montague on multiple counts of drug distribution after a confidential source conducted a “controlled purchase” from Reed, police reported.

Police also have said that the fentanyl-laced heroin that circulated in the area during October 2019 is not believed to be connected to another string of at least six overdoses that happened in two days earlier this month. Yet fentanyl is reported to have been in involved in all of the most recent overdoses.

“Somewhere way, way, way up the food chain maybe,” Danville Police Department spokesperson Richard Chivvis said about whether the two overdose strings are connected. “But we don’t have the information to tie any of these suppliers together.”

Two suspects — Danville residents Matthew Eric Trakas, 44, and Andreiu Dreu’Quiell Barley, 25 — have been arrested and charged in connection with the most recent overdoses. A Pelham, North Carolina, man died, but police are still working to determine if his overdose death was related to the others.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.