Danville teacher charged with striking child with ruler pleads no contest; sentencing scheduled for July

A former teacher at a Head Start facility for low-income children in Danville pleaded no contest to using a ruler to hit a child at the school in March.

Karen Tucker, 54, of Danville, is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She made the plea in Danville Juvenile & Domestic Court on Wednesday morning. The charge can bring up to a year of jail time, according to Virginia law.

A no contest plea essentially means the defendant accepts their conviction without admitting guilt of the crime.

During a short hearing on Wednesday, Bo Palmore, an assistant commonwealth's attorney at the Danville office, summarized the incident, which took place on March 16. Palmore said security footage captured Tucker grabbing a ruler, walking across the room toward a 4-year-old, leaning over and striking the child several times on the hand and then on the head.

"Tucker is seen on video going into a classroom picking up a ruler," detective K.G. Fraser wrote in the complaint back in March, "and after speaking with a child strikes the child on the hands and head."