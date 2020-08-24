 Skip to main content
Danville teen dies in Halifax County crash, state police report
A Danville teenager died in a Sunday afternoon crash in Halifax County, the Virginia State Police report.

It was shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday when authorities responded to the single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 58, about a mile east of Flint Rock Road, according to Shelby Crouch, a spokesperson for the state police.

Crouch reported a 2000 Acura TL ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The passenger, Kolby D. Singleton, 18, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation. Crouch said there were no further details available. 

