Danville teen returns home after fourth surgery for tumor

A local teen is happy to be home after surgery in Pittsburgh on Oct. 1.

Seventeen-year-old Landen Walker suffers from an ongoing medical condition that causes aggressive tumors in his nasal cavity.

He admitted in a September Register & Bee article that he was depressed about the upcoming surgery — his fourth since 2018 — at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which is No. 1 in the nation for the kind of procedure.

But back at home with his family now, he is feeling much better.

“I’m doing good,” he said, noting he was looking forward to seeing his girlfriend this weekend. He hasn’t seen her yet because she came down with a cold.

Walker was diagnosed in January 2019 with Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma, a condition found primarily in adolescent males. Only 50 cases a year are diagnosed in the United States.

He will eventually outgrow it, but it might not be until he is 30, according to Robyn Raines, who has been a mother to Landen and his sister, Kyndell, for 11 years.