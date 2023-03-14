Residents at Stratford Manor at Riverside Drive and Old Piney Forest Road say they are being forced out of their units and cannot afford to find another place to stay.

But an owner there said he is being flexible with tenants and wants to repair and upgrade the crumbling units and bring a restaurant, hotel and apartments to the property.

“It’s not livable conditions,” said co-owner Praveen Devarapally, who bought the property last fall at an auction last fall. “We need to fix that place.”

The roof is leaking and rooms at Stratford Manor are infested with mold, said Devarapally, who owns the property with three partners: Abdul Qureshi, Haroon Rashid and Arvinder Singh.

The complex, which used to house the Stratford Inn and later Highlander Restaurant, Lodge & Pub, was built in 1959 and has had minimal work done on it, said property manager Christine Piper.

Residents who spoke to the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday morning at the property said they were given a 30-day notice to vacate the premises Friday.

Michele Hines, 54, said she has lived at the property since 2018 and hasn’t been able to find another home. Moving out and into another place costs a significant amount of money, she said.

“You can’t move out with just $900,” Hines said. “You have to have a security deposit.”

Besides, she really likes living at Stratford Manor, she added.

Seventy-year-old Robert Malinchak, who has lived at the complex since 2015, said of the situation, “I’m disgusted.”

A U.S. Navy veteran, Malinchak said there are a lot of residents there with medical issues. They, including himself, are on fixed incomes.

“I make $953 a month after Medicare,” he said. “I’m a veteran. There is no place I can go rent and live within my means.”

During an interview at the property Tuesday, Devarapally said he told every tenant about two or three months ago that they would have to leave due to upcoming repairs, but he wasn’t sure when at the time.

To help residents afford a new place, Devarapally and Piper said they have waived their March rent.

Rent at the 56-unit Stratford Manor ranges from about $235 to $575 a month, Devarapally said.

Some tenants had failed to pay their rent beforehand, while others who have paid consistently are being offered the option of moving to a separate part of the property while repairs are performed, Devarapally said.

“Every tenant that needs help, I’m trying to help them out,” he said.

Besides challenges in the past getting residents to pay rent, drugs are being used and dealt at the property, he said. Malinchak and Hines said the owners had locked the door to the laundry room, but Devarapally said he did that because drugs were being used in there.

He added that he was not sure how many tenants he had because people are freely coming to stay in rooms there and, in some cases, they are moving from room to room. Many rooms don’t have locks, he said.

As many as 20 people have stayed in one room, he added. He has had to frequently call law enforcement to evict them from the property and in response to other criminal activity.

“We have called the cops 60 times in the past two months,” Devarapally said.

He has gone to city officials for help as well.

Susan McCulloch, division director of housing and development for Danville, said the owner and property manager visited her office.

“We informed them that ... close to 50 people being asked to leave their housing is considered a mass eviction, which mobilizes the city and other organizations to work together to try to see what resources are out there and how everyone can help,” McCulloch said Monday.

McCulloch and other city staff visited and spoke with residents at Stratford Manor on Friday, she said.

Organizations including Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services and the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority are providing assistance for residents, McCulloch said.

“A few residents were able to receive vouchers,” she said.

Larissa Deedrich, executive director of the Danville Development and Housing Authority, said her office has been receiving phone calls from residents saying they are being evicted.

The authority has been able to provide a few housing vouchers for qualifying residents, but DRHA has no emergency vouchers, Deedrich said.

“We want to help anyone that needs it,” she said. “We don’t have any emergency vouchers available. We’re not going to be able to assist everyone.”

There is a shortage of landlords and housing in the city, she said.

Malinchak knows from his own search.

“I’ve been looking everywhere,” he said. “There’s hardly anything available.”

“They’re [Stratford Manor owners] doing us wrong,” Malinchak added.

But Devarapally said if Malinchak wants to stay at Stratford Manor, he can, but not in the same room. Devarapally added that he wants to work with the city and the tenants to see how much they can afford to pay in rent.

Piper said she and the owners will not begin kicking out tenants as soon as April 10 (when the 30-day notice to vacate is up) arrives.

“We definitely want to be flexible,” Piper said, adding that some rents will increase a little after improvements, while others may go up significantly.