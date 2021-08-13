Danville to allow smaller satellite dishes in front yards

The city of Danville has made a small change that might be big for residents who use satellite dishes for access to the internet and entertainment.

Danville now will allow smaller satellite dishes that are more common today to be mounted in the front yard of a residence, which might allow clear access to transmission that otherwise might not be available.

The old code prohibited “satellite dish antennas, satellite receiving dishes, satellite earth stations or similar structures” from within a front yard or within 10 feet of any property lines. The rule did not allow for differences in dish sizes and was implemented before smaller dishes became more prominent, Danville Planning Director Doug Plachcinski said.

“It [the rule] didn’t contemplate the proliferation of small dishes,” Plachcinski said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under these new rules, satellite dishes 3 feet or less in diameter may be in any front yard and as close as 5 feet to any property line. Those dishes larger than 3 feet must remain in the rear of a property and no closer than 10 feet to any property line.

All satellite dishes must be either black, gray or white.

Complaints from residents about smaller satellite dishes in front yards prompted the change, he said.