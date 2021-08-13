Danville to allow smaller satellite dishes in front yards

The city of Danville has made a small change that might be big for residents who use satellite dishes for access to the internet and entertainment.
Danville now will allow smaller satellite dishes that are more common today to be mounted in the front yard of a residence, which might allow clear access to transmission that otherwise might not be available.
The old code prohibited “satellite dish antennas, satellite receiving dishes, satellite earth stations or similar structures” from within a front yard or within 10 feet of any property lines. The rule did not allow for differences in dish sizes and was implemented before smaller dishes became more prominent, Danville Planning Director Doug Plachcinski said.
“It [the rule] didn’t contemplate the proliferation of small dishes,” Plachcinski said.
Under these new rules, satellite dishes 3 feet or less in diameter may be in any front yard and as close as 5 feet to any property line. Those dishes larger than 3 feet must remain in the rear of a property and no closer than 10 feet to any property line.
All satellite dishes must be either black, gray or white.
Complaints from residents about smaller satellite dishes in front yards prompted the change, he said.
“When we researched and did some field checks to follow up on concerns, we also realized that with the scale of how many front-yard satellite dishes there are, trying to enforce that on a constant basis would be very resource-consuming,” Plachcinski said. “It would be a huge administrative burden to try to regulate those installations.”
In many places in the city, the only clear sight line to the Southern sky for access to passing satellites is in the front yard, he said.
“Because access to that bandwidth is regulated federally, we can’t have zoning rules that prohibit that access,” Plachcinski said. “If in enforcing those complaints we were found to be using our law to stop access to that communication, then the rules would be thrown out in court, anyway.”