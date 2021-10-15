Danville to dedicate highway marker Monday for city native Camilla Williams

Danville leaders will dedicate a state historical highway marker for city native Camilla Williams — the first African American woman to perform in a major American opera house — in a ceremony Monday.
The marker was approved in June 2020, but the dedication was delayed because of the pandemic.
Monday's ceremony — open to the public — will begin at 10 a.m. across from 238 West End Ave. in Danville, the city reported.
Williams, who became the first Black artist to receive a contract from New York City Opera, was born in Danville in 1919 and died in Bloomington, Indiana, in January 2012.
The marker's approval was a result of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Black History Month K-12 Historical Marker Contest last year. It invited students, teachers and families to learn more about African Americans who have contributed to Virginia’s history.
The submission for a Williams highway marker did not come from a student in the Danville Public Schools system. Instead, it came from a student at Edward E. Drew Middle School in Stafford County, according to Jennifer Loux, highway marker program manager with the state department.
As an international touring soloist, Williams performed in Danville to raise funds for civil rights demonstrators and sang the national anthem at the March on Washington before King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, according to the news release.
Williams also performed the role of Cio-Cio San in “Madame Butterfly.” The show opened at the New York City Opera on May 15, 1946.
She went on to achieve worldwide acclaim, becoming a cultural ambassador for the U.S. State Department and touring 14 countries in Africa, performing at the White House and later touring parts of Asia, New Zealand and Australia. She was also the first Black singer in a major role at the Vienna State Opera in Austria.
Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders will serve as master of ceremonies. Other speakers Monday will include:
- Gayle Hunt Breakley, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Alpha Phi Omega chapter in Danville;
- Brenda Fitz, Calvary Baptist Church;
- City Councilman Bryant Hood;
- Felice McWilliams, Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History; and
- Karice Luck-Brimmer, a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.