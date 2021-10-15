Danville to dedicate highway marker Monday for city native Camilla Williams

Danville leaders will dedicate a state historical highway marker for city native Camilla Williams — the first African American woman to perform in a major American opera house — in a ceremony Monday.

The marker was approved in June 2020, but the dedication was delayed because of the pandemic.

Monday's ceremony — open to the public — will begin at 10 a.m. across from 238 West End Ave. in Danville, the city reported.

Williams, who became the first Black artist to receive a contract from New York City Opera, was born in Danville in 1919 and died in Bloomington, Indiana, in January 2012.

The marker's approval was a result of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Black History Month K-12 Historical Marker Contest last year. It invited students, teachers and families to learn more about African Americans who have contributed to Virginia’s history.

The submission for a Williams highway marker did not come from a student in the Danville Public Schools system. Instead, it came from a student at Edward E. Drew Middle School in Stafford County, according to Jennifer Loux, highway marker program manager with the state department.