Danville to get nearly $1 million to fight homelessness, part of federal stimulus package

Nearly $1 million in federal funding is coming to Danville to combat homelessness in the city.

The money is part of $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, for the Homeless Assistance and Supportive Services program. Almost $97 million goes toward providing help for homeless Virginians and others at risk for homelessness in the state, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Thursday.

Warner spokesperson Rachel Cohen told the Danville Register & Bee the city's $990,667 share will go to the Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) program.

"This is additional funding for an existing program," Cohen said. "They already have a system in place for how that money is distributed locally."

The $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan will be spent for individuals who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing or attempting to escape domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; at the greatest risk of housing instability; and veterans and their families that meet any of the preceding criteria, a news release from Kaine and Warner stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}