Danville to get nearly $1 million to fight homelessness, part of federal stimulus package

Nearly $1 million in federal funding is coming to Danville to combat homelessness in the city.
The money is part of $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, for the Homeless Assistance and Supportive Services program. Almost $97 million goes toward providing help for homeless Virginians and others at risk for homelessness in the state, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Thursday.
Warner spokesperson Rachel Cohen told the Danville Register & Bee the city's $990,667 share will go to the Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) program.
"This is additional funding for an existing program," Cohen said. "They already have a system in place for how that money is distributed locally."
The $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan will be spent for individuals who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing or attempting to escape domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; at the greatest risk of housing instability; and veterans and their families that meet any of the preceding criteria, a news release from Kaine and Warner stated.
Ken Gillie, Danville director of community development, said he will not be sure which programs in the city will get the money until he sees stipulations on how it can be spent.
"We're glad it's coming," Gillie said. "We'll definitely be able to put it to good use."
Community development partners with other organizations to address homelessness and related issues, including Haven of the Dan River Region, House of Hope and the Danville Department of Social Services.
"Once we get it [the money], we'll work with our partners the best we can," Gillie said.
Danville officials are examining ways to reduce homelessness in the city.
The city’s move to look into the matter came after Danville City Councilman James Buckner proposed the idea of creating “pop-up” shelters for homeless people in the city during City Council’s meeting March 2.
On any given day, there are at least 25 homeless people in Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to a 2020 point-in-time count collected by the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition in Rocky Mount.
Other nearby cities will also receive federal assistance from the American Rescue Plan, including Lynchburg ($1.49 million) and Roanoke ($2.44 million).
"We're glad to see the American Rescue Plan provide this significant relief to directly address homelessness in the commonwealth and ensure more Virginians have safe and affordable housing," Warner and Kaine said in a prepared statement. "It's critical that these federal funds continue to support those who've been struggling amid COVID-19."