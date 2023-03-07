Danville is set to receive nearly $1.2 million from the federal government to help improve access to affordable housing.

The money is part of about $98.3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced recently by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine for affordable housing, community development and homelessness assistance throughout the state.

"All Virginians should have a safe place to live," Kaine and Warner said in a news release. "We're glad this funding will support community development projects, improve affordable housing options and help more Virginians find a home."

Danville will receive $853,442 in Community Development Block Grant money and $335,524 in HOME Investment Partnerships.

The block grant program provides money to states, cities and counties and to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance and more.

The HOME program provides grants to states and localities that communities use, often in partnership with nonprofits, to build, buy or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income people.

Chasta White, housing and redevelopment specialist with Danville's community development department, said the money will be used for fair housing, homeowner rehabilitation and housing counseling through the Center for Housing Education.

Money will also go to numerous organizations including:

Haven of the Dan River Region;

Danville Parks and Recreation, for public parks;

Habitat for Humanity;

Southside Outreach Group;

Pittsylvania County Community Services;

Neighbors Helping Neighbors;

Temporary shelter through Danville Social Services;

Danville Speech and Hearing Center;

Virginia Legal Aid Society;

Big Brothers/Big Sisters;

Boys & Girls Club; and

Head Start.

"It is important to fund these nonprofits," White said.

Those groups give help in "providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons," she added, referring to the what the Community Development Block Grant program does.