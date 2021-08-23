Danville Utilities calling on customers to scale back power usage this week

For the third time this summer, Danville Utilities is calling on customers to cut power usage during peak hours of consumption.

With temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees each day this week, the city utility is asking residents to dial back electrical usage from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

"Nothing is wrong with the electric grid and plenty of power will be available, but reducing the demand for electricity during these peak hours could save on future power supply costs," city spokesman Arnold Hendrix wrote in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

American Municipal Power — the wholesale power supplier for Danville Utilities — said this week's temperatures could put the power grid's demand at the highest point of the year. This marks the third time such an alert has been issued this summer.

Power customers pay demand-based charges for a year based on what's used in a community during a high-load period, the news release stated.

"For every 1,000 kilowatts curtailed during the peak hours, Danville Utilities will save thousands toward 2022 power supply costs that will help keep electric rates stable and help avoid future rate increases," Hendrix wrote in the release.

The city's suggestions include:

Setting the thermostat up by at least 2 degrees — but even 1 degree would help — and use fans;

Do not operate major appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers;

Pull the shades on windows; and

Shut off lights when not needed and unplug small appliances and electric chargers.