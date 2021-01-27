Danville Utilities customers in line for lower bills if council signs off on changes

The monthly water consumption charge would decrease from $13 to $12.50, and the customer charge would go from $8.85 to $9.50 , meaning about a 15-cent monthly increase.

There are no changes proposed for wastewater.

The Danville Utility Commission voted, 6-0, on Monday to recommend that Danville City Council approve the changes.

These proposed changes came after a biennial rate study conducted last year by Utility Financial Solutions, based in Holland, Michigan, but with small differences.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This was a slight modification from what the rate study recommended," Grey said.

The firm's recommendations projected a smaller decrease in residential utility bills than what has been proposed.

Utility Financial Solutions had also recommended increasing the electric customer charge from $11 to $13 in 2022-23, but Grey said he has decided to wait to evaluate whether to adjust the rate for that year.

"Right now, we’re just doing the one step going from $9 to $11,” Grey said.

Customer charges cover Danville Utilities' fixed costs such as labor, managing of poles, transformers and wires.