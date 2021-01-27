Danville Utilities customers in line for lower bills if council signs off on changes

Residential customers of Danville Utilities could see a decrease in their monthly utility bills starting in August.
A slight reduction in energy costs could mean about a 4.8% reduction in the electric portion of monthly utilities bills, which for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month would mean from $148.27 to $141.16, Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.
Those savings take into account a proposed increase in the customer charge from $9 per month to $11 per month beginning in fiscal year 2021-22, Grey said.
Residential natural gas customers could expect to pay an average of $3.48 less monthly — from $54.66 to $51.18 — reductions in the cost of gas that typically is passed down to the customer. That includes a monthly increase in the natural gas customer charge from $11.15 to $12.15 .
Those upticks in customer charges for electricity and natural gas would be offset by the consumption rate reductions of about $10.59 a month,, Danville Utility Commission Vice Chairman Bert Eades said.
"Combined, a typical customer will see a reduction of about ... $126 per year," Eades said.
Another change also would include a small dip in the consumption rate for water, from $2.60 per 100 cubic feet to $2.50 per 100 cubic feet.
The monthly water consumption charge would decrease from $13 to $12.50, and the customer charge would go from $8.85 to $9.50 , meaning about a 15-cent monthly increase.
There are no changes proposed for wastewater.
The Danville Utility Commission voted, 6-0, on Monday to recommend that Danville City Council approve the changes.
These proposed changes came after a biennial rate study conducted last year by Utility Financial Solutions, based in Holland, Michigan, but with small differences.
"This was a slight modification from what the rate study recommended," Grey said.
The firm's recommendations projected a smaller decrease in residential utility bills than what has been proposed.
Utility Financial Solutions had also recommended increasing the electric customer charge from $11 to $13 in 2022-23, but Grey said he has decided to wait to evaluate whether to adjust the rate for that year.
"Right now, we’re just doing the one step going from $9 to $11,” Grey said.
Customer charges cover Danville Utilities' fixed costs such as labor, managing of poles, transformers and wires.
During a presentation to the commission in November, Utility Financial Solutions President Mark Beauchamp said the Danville Utilities' finances and infrastructure were in good shape.
“Your infrastructure is less than 50% depreciated,” he said.
During the November meeting, commission member Helm Dobbins pointed out that Danville went from having some of the lowest utility rates to being one of the most expensive in the state, referring to an electricity agreement with Morgan Stanley. That contract ended at the close of 2020.
At Monday's meeting, Dobbins said he was pleased with the proposed changes from Grey.
"It gives something back to our stakeholders, i.e. customers," he said.
Danville Utilities also plans to introduce voluntary time-of-use rates — in summer 2022 — that will offer lower rates for customers who use more energy during off-peak times than during on-peak hours , which are 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the winter months and noon to 9 p.m. during the summer.
“The TOU rates give the opportunity for customers to save based on when energy prices and demand on the electric grid are lower,” Grey said in November.