Danville Utilities lineman hurt while restoring power Tuesday morning
Danville Utilities lineman hurt while restoring power Tuesday morning

A lineman with Danville Utilities was injured Tuesday morning while restoring power to an area of Pittsylvania County after Saturday's ice storm.

The injury happened at about 11 a.m. Sugartree Church Road in Pittsylvania County, Jason Grey, director of utilities, said in a news release.

While the extent of the injuries are unknown, the worker suffered burns, a news release stated. He was responsive and communicated with emergency responders.

The employee was airlifted to an unidentified trauma center.

The news release did not identify the injured worker or offer any details on what caused the incident.

