Danville Utilities lineman suffers electric shock when restoring power in Pittsylvania County

BROSVILLE — A Danville Utilities lineman was injured Tuesday morning while restoring power to an area of Pittsylvania County after Saturday's ice storm.

The injury happened at about 11 a.m. on Sugartree Church Road in Pittsylvania County, Jason Grey, director of utilities, said in a news release.

Grey did not provide details when contacted by the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday, but said he would interview utility workers to find out more information.

"I don't have much more than what we put out in the press release," Grey said Tuesday afternoon.

The worker suffered an electric shock, he confirmed.

The city and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident, Grey said.

Contract workers at the scene at Sugartree Church Road in the Brosville area would not talk on the record to the Danville Register & Bee.

While the extent of the injuries are unknown, the worker suffered burns, a news release stated. He was responsive and communicated with emergency responders.

The employee was airlifted to an unidentified trauma center.