Danville Utilities wants to boost its power with expansion

Danville Utilities plans to buy land to expand its West Fork electric substation in Brosville and allow a new Appalachian Power transmission line and substation.
The Danville Utility Commission voted during its meeting Monday afternoon to recommend to Danville City Council the purchase of 42.85 acres next to the West Fork substation for $180,000.
Besides purchasing of the land, the city would have to pay about $300,000 in metering costs related to the project.
Expansion of the substation’s footprint would include a new power delivery point from Appalachian Power.
Danville Utilities distributes electricity to about 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile service territory covering Danville, the southern third of Pittsylvania County and small portions of Henry and Halifax counties. It also provides natural gas, water, wastewater and telecommunications services in Danville.
The West Fork substation sits on about five acres on Long Circle, off U.S. 58.
Danville Utilities’ existing delivery points for Appalachian Power are off Kentuck Road, at Riverside Drive and Arnett Boulevard and at the Danville Utilities location at Monument Street.
“This fourth one will increase the reliability of our system,” Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said. “It’s additional reliability and in a good location in our system.
“This would serve the western portion of our territory.”
If the project is approved by City Council, construction could begin late this year or in early 2022, with the facility completed by the middle of 2023, Grey said.
Appalachian Power’s transmission line would be a 138-kilovolt line, and the substation would include a control building, several breakers and metering equipment, Grey said.
Using a highway analogy, Grey said the transmission lines running into an electric delivery point are like a four-lane interstate.
Once the lines reach the delivery point, Danville Utilities steps the voltage down to its own transmission voltage, which is 69 kilovolts, Grey said. Voltage is reduced further when it reaches the city’s substations for distribution to customers.
Grey said he didn’t know exactly how much land the city needs for the project, but the property’s owner has a large group of parcels it wants to sell all at once.
Changes to program
Also at the meeting Danville Utilities approved changes to its residential energy efficiency program, HomeSave. These include increasing the rebate for HVAC tune-up from $55 to $75, a new $450-per-unit rebate for replacing an electric heating source with a natural gas furnace and $1,500 and $1,650 rebates for Tier 1 and Tier 2 dual-fuel heat pumps with a natural-gas furnace, respectively.