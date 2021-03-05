Danville water rescue team saves dog tangled in river debris

Not only will Danville water rescue teams leap into action when people are in danger, they'll do the same for the four-legged variety of man's best friend.

On Thursday, the Danville Fire Department responded to 223 Northside Drive — an area near Angler's Park — for a report of a dog trapped near a log in the Dan River, F.D. Fowler, a battalion chief, wrote in a news release.

Then crews arrived they found a dog, entangled in debris, down a 25-foot embankment. The fire department didn't say how the dog got there, but its owner was there waiting for help.

As with any river operation, the department's technical rescue team put on the appropriate personal protective equipment and "descended to the dog," Fowler reported.

Crews freed the canine from the debris and the fury animal was able to swim back to the shore right to his owner.

The dog wasn't injured, but Danville's animal control and the Danville Life Saving Crew responded in case assistance was needed.