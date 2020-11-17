Danville will cash in its $15 million from Caesars soon, following vote for casino

It's just a matter of a couple of weeks or so before the city can expect to have $15 million from Caesars Entertainment following voters' approval of a casino in Danville.

As part of the company's agreement with the city, Caesars must pay $15 million to Danville within 30 days of the vote in favor of the casino planned for the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site, which was certified on Nov. 9.

Caesars Entertainment Spokesperson Robert Jarrett would not specify when or how the company would provide the $15 million to the city.

"Per the development agreement, the payment is to be made within 30 days of the passing [Dec. 10]," Jarrett said via email. "We will have more to share soon on payment details."

Although the votes were certified, Virginia's legislation that allowed a local-option vote on casino gambling requires an extra step that requires the local Circuit Court to proclaim the results of the election and to transmit a certified copy of that order to the state Lottery Department and to the City Council.

"I don't believe this happened until Tuesday, 11/10," Jarrett said.