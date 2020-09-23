Danville, with fewer cases, has higher COVID-19 fatality rate than Pittsylvania County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danville ranks 24th out of 134 Virginia localities in the fatality rate for COVID-19, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Pittsylvania County — which is nearing 1,000 total cases — lands at No. 97 on that list.

The city added another COVID-19 death on Wednesday morning for a total of 26. Pittsylvania County has recorded nine deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

It’s not clear when the latest death occurred since health leaders have said there’s a lag in entering the data. The health department has to wait for death certificates to arrive before recording COVID-19 fatalities into an online database. That online system is generally updated daily by about 10 a.m. and reflects data received by 5 p.m. the previous day.

Individual death and case counts may not tell the whole story in a community. That’s why the health department also calculates the rated based on 100,000 population. Using this formula, results can be compared to all localities regardless of the population level.