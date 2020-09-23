Danville, with fewer cases, has higher COVID-19 fatality rate than Pittsylvania County

Danville ranks 24th out of 134 Virginia localities in the fatality rate for COVID-19, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Pittsylvania County — which is nearing 1,000 total cases — lands at No. 97 on that list.
The city added another COVID-19 death on Wednesday morning for a total of 26. Pittsylvania County has recorded nine deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus.
It’s not clear when the latest death occurred since health leaders have said there’s a lag in entering the data. The health department has to wait for death certificates to arrive before recording COVID-19 fatalities into an online database. That online system is generally updated daily by about 10 a.m. and reflects data received by 5 p.m. the previous day.
Individual death and case counts may not tell the whole story in a community. That’s why the health department also calculates the rated based on 100,000 population. Using this formula, results can be compared to all localities regardless of the population level.
Across the Southside area, Mecklenburg County has the highest fatality rate and sits at 13 on the per capita ranking. Mecklenburg was hit hard early on in the pandemic with two nursing homes enduring outbreaks. There, 27 out of the 33 deaths occurred in those outbreaks in April and May.
Danville officially has 16 recorded deaths in long-term care facilities, according to online data. The real number is higher because not all deaths have been acknowledged by Virginia’s Long-Term Care Task Force’s website. For instance, there were nine deaths listed for Riverside Health & Rehabilitation center Wednesday. However, the center’s administrator confirmed last week the death of 14 people who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Although Danville is in the top third across Virginia for deaths, it’s in the bottom third when it comes to cases. Danville ranks 109 out of 134 per capita on caseload, which stood at 843 as of Wednesday. Pittsylvania County lands at No. 84 based on population, with 969 cases.
Simply put, Pittsylvania County, with more cases based on population, has a lower fatality rate than Danville.
Deaths, usually a lagging indicator of COVID-19 spread in a community, doubled in August, from nine to 20 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. So far in September, 15 deaths have been recorded.
By contrast, the number of daily cases has fallen from an average of 25 on Sept. 1 to 15 on Wednesday.
Across Virginia on Wednesday there were 142,590 cases of COVID-19, and 3,089 deaths from the illness.
