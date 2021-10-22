Danville woman arrested after two people, dog hit by vehicle in 'intentional act'

A Danville woman has been arrested after two people — and a dog they were walking — were hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Danville Police Department responded to the 500 block of Apollo Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a news release reported.

Police said a burgundy Nissan SUV, driven by 49-year-old Anastasia Carroll Saunders, of Danville, had fled the scene of what they described as a hit-and-run.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 53-year-old Danville man suffered severe wounds to his legs and body after being hit and dragged by the vehicle. A second victim, a 46-year-old Danville woman, had minor injuries to her lower leg. The man was airlifted to an unknown hospital and is listed in stable condition, police reported.

"The investigation revealed that the suspect knew the male victim from a previous relationship and this was an intentional act of hitting them with the car," police wrote in a Friday news release.

Police said the suspect then hit another vehicle when leaving the scene. That crash caused property damage but no injuries.

Danville detectives located Saunders and the vehicle suspected in the incident. She's charged with felony hit-and-run and aggravated malicious wounding.