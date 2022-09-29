Danville woman dies after ATV crash in Henry County

A 57-year-old Danville woman died after a crash involving an ATV on Wednesday in Henry County, authorities report.

The collision was reported at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, about a tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County.

The Virginia State Police report a four-wheeler driven by Cecilia Renee Neblett pulled out of a private driveway heading north on Spencer Preston Road when it was hit by a Ford F-350 truck also traveling north.

Police said Neblett was not wearing a helmet. She was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The wreck is still under investigation.