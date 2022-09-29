 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Danville woman dies after ATV crash in Henry County

  • 0

A 57-year-old Danville woman died after a crash involving an ATV on Wednesday in Henry County, authorities report.

The collision was reported at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, about a tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County.

The Virginia State Police report a four-wheeler driven by Cecilia Renee Neblett pulled out of a private driveway heading north on Spencer Preston Road when it was hit by a Ford F-350 truck also traveling north.

Police said Neblett was not wearing a helmet. She was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The wreck is still under investigation. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil legislative elections: High rate of black, indigenous, lgbt candidates vie to win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert