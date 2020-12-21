Danville woman in her 50s becomes 90th death in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

A Danville woman in her 50s was one of only four COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Monday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest fatality brings the death toll to 90 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Beyond a basic demographic information, very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19.
The health department doesn't comment on individual deaths, and the date of death is generally a mystery. Health officials have to wait for a death certificate to arrive before they can record it in an online database. That process can take weeks.
Monday's death marks the sixth for someone in his or her 50s. The majority — 47 — have been residents 80 or older.
Cases increased by 32 in Danville and Pittsylvania County, and three more residents were hospitalized in the city, the health department reports. Since March, 4,504 cases of COVID-19 have been logged in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
As testing picks up in the area health district, the number of those results coming back positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has declined slightly to 13% compared to 14.4% earlier this month. The figure is still higher than the state's positivity rate of 11.4%.
The percent positive is a measure used by health officials to determine if COVID-19 is under control in a community. Anything above 5% is a worry to most experts.
Support Local Journalism
The number of tests administered in Danville and Pittsylvania County has grown by about 100 per day compared to early November. The latest report shows that about 308 residents the local health district are tested each day.
Monday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Danville
|2,127
|59
|163
|Pittsylvania County
|2,377
|31
|121
|Halifax County
|999
|28
|27
|Mecklenburg County
|1,168
|38
|59
|Henry County
|2,364
|47
|201
|Martinsville
|9,001
|27
|87
|Virginia
|310,890
|4,654
|16,948
New season
Monday marked the winter equinox, the start of a new season that health officials have warned for months could bring an unthinkable spread of COVID-19.
"Cold weather, time indoors, and pandemic fatigue, spurred by holiday travel and gatherings, increase the risk of transmission," University of Virginia researchers wrote a report Friday's.
The Thanksgiving holiday resulted in a lag of data, UVa reported last week. With more information coming into view, it's becoming crystal clear the post-Thanksgiving surge is large.
"If compounded with surges accompanying Christmas, Hanukkah and other winter holidays, it could be a long, cold winter," researchers said.
The latest UVa model indicates the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District may peak at about 689 cases per week around Jan. 24. By comparison, the Pittsylvania County-Danville district added 387 cases in the past week.
The local peak is projected ahead of the state that could see up to 98,000 new confirmed cases during the week ending Feb. 7. Putting that into perspective, that's 13 times higher that the summer peak of 7,550, the report noted.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.