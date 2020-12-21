Danville woman in her 50s becomes 90th death in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

A Danville woman in her 50s was one of only four COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Monday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest fatality brings the death toll to 90 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Beyond a basic demographic information, very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19.

The health department doesn't comment on individual deaths, and the date of death is generally a mystery. Health officials have to wait for a death certificate to arrive before they can record it in an online database. That process can take weeks.

Monday's death marks the sixth for someone in his or her 50s. The majority — 47 — have been residents 80 or older.

Cases increased by 32 in Danville and Pittsylvania County, and three more residents were hospitalized in the city, the health department reports. Since March, 4,504 cases of COVID-19 have been logged in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

As testing picks up in the area health district, the number of those results coming back positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has declined slightly to 13% compared to 14.4% earlier this month. The figure is still higher than the state's positivity rate of 11.4%.