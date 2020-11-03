Danville woman in her 70s becomes 62nd COVID-19 death in local district

A Danville woman in her 70s was one of eight COVID-19 deaths recorded statewide on Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Tuesday's fatality brings the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's death toll to 62. October, the record-setting months for deaths, reported 23 of those.
When the health department reveals deaths in an online database, it's never clear when the fatality occurred. Health officials must wait for a death certificate to arrive before entering the data. That process can take weeks.
The health department also does not comment on individual deaths. The only details available are basic cumulative demographic data posted on an online dashboard.
The latest death comes as the local district is experiencing a rise in virus infections. On Tuesday, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 19 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. On average, 28 cases are added each day, compared to only 14 about a week ago.
In total, 2,669 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the city and county since March.
The latest outbreak at a long-term care facility in Danville was reported on Oct. 13 at Stratford Rehabilitation Center. No deaths are listed for Stratford and the number of cases associated with that outbreak isn't disclosed. That's likely because the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force doesn't reveal information when there's less than five cases at a facility in an effort to preserve anonymity.
Brookdale Danville Piedmont reported an outbreak on Sept. 6. Heather Hunter, a spokesperson for Brookdale Danville Piedmont, said in an email that the last confirmed case there was the same day the outbreak was reported. No fatalities are listed at Brookdale and case data indicates there were less than five.
Outbreaks stay active until 28 days have passed without a new positive test. However, then it may take some time for online data to be adjusted.
Outbreaks at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center and Roman Eagle Memorial Home are pending closure, according to the task force. Both facilities recorded 14 deaths. There were 80 cases linked to the outbreak at Riverside and 83 at Roman Eagle.
