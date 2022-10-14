Danville woman wins $200,000 in Virginia Lottery online game

Danville is proving to be a lucky place for Virginia Lottery players.

After two siblings won $1 million in September, another Danville resident has cashed in by playing the lottery's online games.

When Donna Brewer returned home from working the late shift at about 1:30 a.m. one day, she wasn't ready to go to sleep. That's when she opened the Virginia Lottery app to discover she won $12 from the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing, the lottery reported in a news release.

Instead of cashing out the winnings, Brewer used the money to play an online game — Shamrock Winnings — and captured the top prize of $200,000.

“I said, ‘Oh no, no, no!’” she later told Lottery officials, questioning if it was for real.

Brewer said she doesn't have any immediate plans for the windfall, except to pay bills.

The lottery offers dozens of online instant games. For Shamrock Winnings, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in a million.

Danville received more than $8.8 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, the lottery reported. Overall, the lottery comprises about 10% of total K-12 school budgets in the state.

In addition to online instant games, players 18 and older and physically located in Virginia can purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 with EZ Match plays online.