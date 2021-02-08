Danville wraps buses with new set of images to celebrate Black History Month

The city of Danville has rolled out its 2021 Black History Month bus wrap, featuring images of prominent African-Americans on both sides of a city bus.
One of Danville Transit System's 27 buses has the 2021 images, and another has images from the wrap the city used when introducing the concept in 2019.
The 2021 wrap-around artwork has images of Ralph Bunche; Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr. and Gloria Campbell; W.E.B. Du Bois; Terrell, Tremaine and Trey Edmunds; Fannie Lou Hamer; Rep. John Lewis; Maggie Walker; Booker T. Washington; and Carter Godwin Woodson.
This buses will be rotated monthly among the city's 11 routes, and be in place for the full year, Danville Transportation Director Marc Adelman said Monday.
The new design also can be viewed at Danville’s Transfer Center at 515 Spring St. during scheduled service breaks at 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The debut wrap from 2019 -- there was no new wrap in 2020 -- featured Mayor Ruby Archie; Muhammed Ali, Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, President Barack Obama, Rosa Parks, Gen. Colin Powell, Wendell Scott, Harriet Tubman and Gov. Douglas Wilder.
Danville's concept is similar to one launched in 2018 by the Corpus Christi (Texas) Transit System.
Danville Transit sought recommendations on the city's Facebook page about whom to feature , and members of the Transportation Advisory Committee selected the images in October, Adelman said.
The project, which costs $4,000, included work from KG Graphics in Danville, which produced online posters and those on display at the bus Transfer Center on Spring Street.
A bus advertising company in Richmond performed preprint work, including layout of the template, and Larger Than Life, a company in Kentucky that does large-format digital printing, made the wrap.
"This is not a one-step process," Adelman said. "We also had to coordinate with families, the Edmundses, the Campbells."
Family members of those featured who live in the area provided some of the images, and national figures came from entities such as the National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and the U.S. Library of Congress, Adelman said.
Amanda Paez, assistant to the city manager, gathered them and helped to edit biographies that appear at www.danvilletransit.com.
"I needed her help to get this done," Adelman said.
"Black history is an important part of our shared history and it's a way to educate the public," Paez said.