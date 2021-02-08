Danville wraps buses with new set of images to celebrate Black History Month

Danville Transit sought recommendations on the city's Facebook page about whom to feature , and members of the Transportation Advisory Committee selected the images in October, Adelman said.

The project, which costs $4,000, included work from KG Graphics in Danville, which produced online posters and those on display at the bus Transfer Center on Spring Street.

A bus advertising company in Richmond performed preprint work, including layout of the template, and Larger Than Life, a company in Kentucky that does large-format digital printing, made the wrap.

"This is not a one-step process," Adelman said. "We also had to coordinate with families, the Edmundses, the Campbells."

Family members of those featured who live in the area provided some of the images, and national figures came from entities such as the National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and the U.S. Library of Congress, Adelman said.

Amanda Paez, assistant to the city manager, gathered them and helped to edit biographies that appear at www.danvilletransit.com.

"I needed her help to get this done," Adelman said.