The youth services and gang violence prevention coordinator for Danville has earn a spot among in the Top 100 Influencers in Local Government.

Robert David was named to the listing last year by the nonprofit group Engaging Local Government Leaders, according to a news release from the city.

The annual recognition program aims to celebrate the services of leaders at all levels of local government. David was honored for his work with Danville youth by connecting them with both resources and workforce opportunities.

In turn, that helps to steer them away from crime.

“It’s definitely an honor to be in that group,” David said in a statement. “It is a testament to what you can do through connecting and collaborating with people in the community."

The ranking is via nomination process, but David said he didn't know who made the nomination.

"His work, along with reforms in the police department, have helped to drive reduced violent and gang crime in the city," his nomination stated. "He is an inspiring speaker, and his work is a great model for other organizations.”

The nomination also described David as passionate, caring and inspiring.

"The influence doesn’t come from me," he explained. "It comes from being empowering others — those in the community, the staff and these young people — and let them do what they do best."

In doing that, change happens.

David came to the city in 2018 as the youth services and gang violence prevention coordinator. In just a few months, he launched Project Imagine, a program with a goal to create a positive "image" in the minds of young people so he or she can "imagine" a life without games or crime, according to the city.

“My passion always has been to see others do better," he said. "With everyone I come into contact with, whatever their job is, I want them to do their best. I want to connect with people and motivate them.”

David, who also serves as a life and recovery coach and motivational speaker and has been a drug-free Mr. Universe body builder and four-time world champion powerlifter, has more than 25 years of experience working with gang populations, according to the city.

The Project Imagine program earned national recognition in 2020 when the National Gang Crime Research Center named David a winner of the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award. The award recognized his accomplishments in gang prevention and intervention.

The program also received the President’s Award from the Virginia Municipal League in October 2019.

David has authored a book, "Stand up and Breathe, 4 Steps to Recover From Failure," for teens and young adults to help recover from lifestyle setbacks.

Also, David and Danville Police Chief Scott Booth co-authored “Bigger Than Black And Blue: Candid conversations about race, equity and community collaborations.”