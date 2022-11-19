Hundreds of shoppers, many bundled up on a cold November morning, crammed into the Danville Community Market on Saturday for the annual Holiday Bazaar. More than 100 vendors had things like baked goods, crafts, wreaths and other handmade items for sale as customers went table-by-table inspecting the offerings. Outside in the parking lot, vehicles searched for an elusive parking space, sometimes carefully following shoppers who exited the market clutching bags with just-purchased merchandise, knowing a spot — somewhere — was about to become open.
Danville's annual Holiday Bazaar draws a crowd
