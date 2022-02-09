Danville's Ballou Recreation Center program weaves together a history of Black quilting

Part of a series celebrating Black History Month — envisioned and organized by co-planners Deloris Crews and Mary Hood — Ballou Recreation Center hosted “Black History Display of Quilts” on Wednesday.

Quilting artists from Southside Virginia Quilters Guild and Rippling Effect Quilters Circle displayed their works, socialized with attendees and shared stories of their inspiration and artistic development as quilters.

Program coordinator Bailey Cline was pleased to see a crowd of more than 80 attendees, which has been difficult to achieve since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It has been so hard — going on two years now — and just to give back to the community, especially for these seniors," she said. "It’s so great to be able to see the crowd, to see them out and able to enjoy themselves."

Deloris Crews served as the master of ceremonies for the event, introducing presenters and directing the crowd with vivacious enthusiasm. Deloris Crews opened with a reading of “What Is Black History?” by Latorial Faison before introducing presenter Belinda Crews who presented on the history of African American quilting.

She delivered a riveting historical review of the tradition of Black quilting — complete with PowerPoint visuals — beginning in ancient Africa. Evidence of pre-modern quilting is rare, as the requisite materials deteriorate over time, but statues depicting quilts and a well-preserved specimen that belonged to an Egyptian queen prove that this “living tradition” has a long history.

She highlighted several historical figures — including some famous names — who either made significant contributions related to quilting, or who were quilters “behind the scenes” even though they are remembered for contributions in other areas. George Washington Carver, famous for making peanuts a financially viable crop via numerous inventions, also happened to be a quilter, for example.

Crews emphasized Ona Judge, who was a slave owned by George Washington and seamstress for his wife, Martha. The first U.S. president admired Judge’s formidable talent, describing her as the “perfect mistress of her needle.” Washington provided Judge with a luxurious life befitting of her talent and her contributions to his family’s political prestige. However, Judge was not content, because he would not allow her to learn to read or to attend church.

On a trip with Washington to Pennsylvania — which was a free state at the time — Judge planned her escape during an elaborate dinner event, for which she had designed Martha Washington’s gown. The Washingtons continually tried to negotiate with her to return, but she valued freedom and her faith over a life of luxury.

“They need to make a movie about Ona Judge,” Crews commented, and several audience members verbally concurred.

Messages

One theme she emphasized was the consistent pattern observed via the Black quilting tradition of covert messaging within the quilts. This phenomenon demonstrates that even when slaves, Black artists desired freedom, as well as the preservation of African heritage and cultural identity.

For example, embroidery depicting garland borders — a common trope in early American quilting — represented snake archetypes symbolizing protection in African spiritual belief systems. The snakes were effectively “disguised” as garland to escape the notice of masters, most of whom either forced their slaves into Christianity or simply disallowed traditional religious practices.

Another covert message appeared when an abolition movement-era quilter bequeathed a quilt made to help fund the Underground Railroad to his family, who decided to divide it in half. Two generations later, one member of the family inherited both halves of the quilt and wanted it reunited. When this occurred, it was revealed the split figure contained a message: it was a figure of Black man in chains, praying to the heavens. The embroidered caption read, “Deliver me from the oppression of man.”

“Now this pattern here is the flying geese pattern," Crews said. "So, it was made for the Underground Railroad — flying geese — it might have a meaning.”

Viewing the quilts

After Crews’ presentation, light refreshments were served and attendees had a chance to walk through the exhibit to view the quilts and learn more about the quilters. Callie Brandon then gave a demonstration of quilting techniques and answered questions from audience members, including some who were interested in taking up the practice.

Attendee Mary Wilson asked several questions of Brandon, and shared later that the event had inspired her to consider taking up the hobby again — which she had abandoned for other pursuits long ago.

“The presentation was fantastic and the quilts were just beautiful,” Wilson said.

After Brandon’s demonstration, event co-planner Hood gave away door prizes as attendees were once again permitted to socialize with quilters and enjoy their works.