Danville's Community Christmas Dinner forges ahead with changes — like Brunswick stew instead of turkey — due to COVID-19

The Community Christmas Dinner — a Danville tradition for three decades — will still aim to spread some holiday cheer amid a dreary backdrop of a worsening pandemic.
The situation with COVID-19 caused organizers to alter the menu, venue and even the move the date from Christmas Day to Dec. 19 from noon to 1 p.m.
“Instead of a large gathering, we have chosen a safer option to serve the community,” said Stetson Franklin, co-chair of the annual dinner’s committee. “We picked a day other than Christmas to make more public transportation options available.”
This year instead of a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, the dinner will be a Brunswick stew that people will pick up and take home.
And instead of being at the Community Market, people will be served at four locations throughout the city:
- River Oak Church of God, 120 River Oak Drive;
- Union Street Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Sycamore St.;
- True Holiness-Apostolic Church, 502 Southampton Ave.; and
- Bethlehem Temple, 2222 North Main St.
There will be no deliveries as in years past.
Other changes
Other aspects of the dinner have also changed.
“With this strategy, we won’t have as much need for volunteers and won’t require so many to help,” said Franklin, who has worked on the dinner for nine years. “We also will not be handing out the blankets and coats like we usually do.”
The committee decided in November that the usual dinner at the Community Market was not an option this year, especially with the restrictions on the number of people who can gather together.
“It is definitely something new, but we are doing the best we can,” Franklin said.
There has been a lot of concern because they have never done a stew before, he said.
“We have never had to work through these circumstances, and it definitely has been challenging, but we have had people with good ideas and it’s helping us continue to serve the community,” he said. “We want to show that in difficult circumstances we can all still give back in some way.”
Registration needed
People who wish to pick up stew are asked to register by calling 434-791-0001. There is no charge for the meal, but the committee needs to know how many to plan for.
The dinner usually serves 800 to 1,000 people, but this year the committee expects to serve more like 500 people, said Franklin.
“River Oak Church will make the stew and the committee will assist,” he said.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones has volunteered for more than 30 years at the Community Christmas Dinner.
“Last year this time, I never would have imagined we would be experiencing unprecedented times of social distancing and bans on large gatherings,” he said. “Although I will miss the fellowship at the Community Market, I am beyond thankful for the invaluable partnerships that are still coming together to share food and greetings to the community.
“Yes, even during COVID-19 these partners continue to meet the needs of the community.”
The Christmas dinner is put on strictly by volunteers and funded with donations. No state or city funds are used, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
