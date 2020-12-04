Danville's Community Christmas Dinner forges ahead with changes — like Brunswick stew instead of turkey — due to COVID-19

“With this strategy, we won’t have as much need for volunteers and won’t require so many to help,” said Franklin, who has worked on the dinner for nine years. “We also will not be handing out the blankets and coats like we usually do.”

The committee decided in November that the usual dinner at the Community Market was not an option this year, especially with the restrictions on the number of people who can gather together.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is definitely something new, but we are doing the best we can,” Franklin said.

There has been a lot of concern because they have never done a stew before, he said.

“We have never had to work through these circumstances, and it definitely has been challenging, but we have had people with good ideas and it’s helping us continue to serve the community,” he said. “We want to show that in difficult circumstances we can all still give back in some way.”

Registration needed

People who wish to pick up stew are asked to register by calling 434-791-0001. There is no charge for the meal, but the committee needs to know how many to plan for.

There is no charge for the meal, but the committee needs to know how many to plan for.