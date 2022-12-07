Danville's Community Holiday Light Show shines for ninth year

A yearly show that lights up Ballou Park in Danville with Christmas creations returns Thursday.

With more than 40 displays, this year's Community Holiday Light Show is billed as the biggest one yet, according to Danville Parks and Recreation.

The drive-thru event features displays built by local families, organizations and businesses. The event also has refreshments and complimentary photos with Santa Claus that visitors can take part in at the Children’s Village.

In addition, this year's show will again have a community designed ornament developed by local artist Ashley Ruffin, available for purchase inside the Children’s Village for $10 while supplies last.

The show has been named as one of the top events by the Southeast Tourism Society. The awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and the society publicizes them throughout the United States.

Folks in Danville believe decorating one of the oldest civic-owned parks with thousands of lights is one of the best ways to celebrate the holidays. For nine years, the Community Holiday Light Show has been the center of yuletide celebrations and traditions for residents in Southside Virginia by whisking visitors away to a fantastical wonderland of lights.

The show starts Thursday and runs through Dec. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per car and $20 for mini-buses and 15-seat passenger vans. Cash, debit and credit card payments are accepted.

“Each year the light show grows and changes due to the outstanding support from the community," special events coordinator Taylor Roberts said. "This is the ninth year of the Community Holiday Light Show, and it’s the largest yet.”

A portion of the gate fees are donated to the volunteer groups working the show that night while another portion is turned into prize money and donated to local nonprofits courtesy of the display that is voted as best in show by the public.

“We thank all of the community organizations and businesses that build displays, work the gates and volunteer inside Children’s Village,” Roberts said.

For more information, call 434-857-3384 or email taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov.