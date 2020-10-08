Danville's COVID-19 count tops 1,000 as another death recorded

Fueled by a jail outbreak, Danville's COVID-19 caseload surged pass the 1,000 mark on Thursday morning as the city recorded another death to the virus.

At least 73 inmates and 10 employees at the Danville City Jail have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Authorities are still awaiting results of more tests.

Those cases are what likely increased Danville's official COVID-19 count by 33 to 1,011 on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. An online website, updated daily by about 10 a.m. with information received by 5 p.m. the previous day, also added 16 cases in Pittsylvania County for a total of 1,116.

However, the cases associated with the jail haven't yet appeared on a separate data chart that tracks outbreaks. The only change there is an uptick of cases in health care workers, increasing by eight since Sunday.