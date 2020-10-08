Danville's COVID-19 count tops 1,000 as another death recorded

Fueled by a jail outbreak, Danville's COVID-19 caseload surged pass the 1,000 mark on Thursday morning as the city recorded another death to the virus.
At least 73 inmates and 10 employees at the Danville City Jail have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Authorities are still awaiting results of more tests.
Those cases are what likely increased Danville's official COVID-19 count by 33 to 1,011 on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. An online website, updated daily by about 10 a.m. with information received by 5 p.m. the previous day, also added 16 cases in Pittsylvania County for a total of 1,116.
However, the cases associated with the jail haven't yet appeared on a separate data chart that tracks outbreaks. The only change there is an uptick of cases in health care workers, increasing by eight since Sunday.
The health department reports 17 outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County since March. The only outbreak at a correctional facility was added over the summer when Green Rock Correctional Center reported a total of 96 inmates infected with COVID-19.
The majority of outbreaks have occurred in congregate settings, a classification by the health department that can include businesses, churches and even day care centers.
Support Local Journalism
There are 356 cases linked across those 17 outbreaks.
New death
A Danville woman 80 or older is the latest fatality of the coronavirus, marking the 45th death in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Thursday marked the fourth day the local district's death toll increased. It's not certain when the latest death happened. Health department officials must wait to receive a death certificate before entering data into a system. Sometimes even that entry process is delayed and a backlog is created.
Also, besides general demographic information, health officials do not comment on individual deaths. Both cases and deaths are assigned to the locality where a resident officially lives.
The Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force, an organization and website that tracks the coronavirus at nursing homes, continues to list three active outbreaks in Danville. Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center's death count increased to 12 in Thursday's report, but administrators previously reported at least 14 fatalities there. Another outbreak at Roman Eagle Memorial Home has left nine residents dead. The final outbreak at Brookdale Danville Piedmont has no fatalities listed.
Virginia's COVID-19 caseload increased by 1,844 on Thursday morning for a total of 155,535. There have been 3,328 statewide deaths from the illness.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.