Danville's COVID-19 death toll grows by 2

As the calendar flipped to March, the COVID-19 death toll grew by two in Danville after a record-setting month of grim statistics in February.

The latest fatalities logged were two Danville men; one in his 60s and the other 80 or older. Monday marked the fourth consecutive day the death toll increased in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

When the deaths happened remains a mystery. It's a long process from when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and the information appears in daily update from the Virginia Department of Health. It can often take weeks or more for that process.

The health department notes it is currently working through death certificates related to the post-holiday surge that happened in early January. Deaths, just like cases, are classified by a person's official place of residence.

The two local fatalities were among 231 added on Monday morning across Virginia. That's just three fewer than Friday's record for deaths reported.

In all, the lives of 105 Danville residents and 64 from Pittsylvania County have been lost to COVID-19.

Stats