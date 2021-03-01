Danville's COVID-19 death toll grows by 2

As the calendar flipped to March, the COVID-19 death toll grew by two in Danville after a record-setting month of grim statistics in February.
The latest fatalities logged were two Danville men; one in his 60s and the other 80 or older. Monday marked the fourth consecutive day the death toll increased in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
When the deaths happened remains a mystery. It's a long process from when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and the information appears in daily update from the Virginia Department of Health. It can often take weeks or more for that process.
The health department notes it is currently working through death certificates related to the post-holiday surge that happened in early January. Deaths, just like cases, are classified by a person's official place of residence.
The two local fatalities were among 231 added on Monday morning across Virginia. That's just three fewer than Friday's record for deaths reported.
In all, the lives of 105 Danville residents and 64 from Pittsylvania County have been lost to COVID-19.
Monday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,319
|105
|235
|Pittsylvania County
|4,767
|64
|164
|Halifax County
|2,435
|62
|63
|Mecklenburg County
|1,984
|54
|82
|Henry County
|4,206
|107
|284
|Martinsville
|1,509
|57
|128
|Virginia
|577,174
|8,783
|24,158
Stats
The daily average number of reported infections now rests at 25 after only eight new infections were added Monday. However, that's after 57 new cases showed up in Sunday's report, illustrating ongoing swing in data.
Virginia reported 1,124 new virus cases Monday, bringing the 7-day rolling average down to about 1,700. That matches figures seen in early November.
Danville and Pittsylvania County added 1,269 new cases of COVID-19 through February, the lowest number since November. The post-holiday surge in January set the record with 2,857 infections.
February was the deadliest month in statistical terms after 55 new COVID-19 deaths came to light. That doesn't mean the fatalities happened that month. The bulk of those were added Feb. 9 after health department staff members spend a weekend sorting through a backlog of death certificates.
Vaccines
More than 6,700 residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health department data show. The numbers took a shift late last week after it was discovered Danville's figures were inflated.
Instead of counting the city's numbers based on how many residents had received shots — as is procedure stated on the health department's site — the number seemed to reflect the vaccinations allotted in Danville but given in other localities.
"These data may not exactly reflect vaccines given to local residents, as it does not account for doses administered by large local providers [like hospital systems] to residents elsewhere," Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the health department, told the Register & Bee on Wednesday.
Data on Monday show 8,378 shots given to Danville residents and 2,830 fully vaccinated, meaning they've received two vaccines. The numbers are much higher in Pittsylvania County with 12,834 shots given and 3,889 fully vaccinated.
The state health department now has a third vaccine in its arsenal. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a one-dose shot by Johnson & Johnson on Saturday, the state announced it would start offering that vaccine this week.
Virginia is expected to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a news release said. An additional allotment is expected to be sent to pharmacies participating in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups, such as those 65 and older, at no cost.