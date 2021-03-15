Danville's COVID-19 death toll increases by two Monday

Danville's COVID-19 death toll grew by two Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health unveiled the new fatalities in its daily data update. The two city residents — one man and one woman — bring the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's virus death toll to 192.

Few details are ever known when someone dies from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Demographic details of the latest deaths indicate one resident was in his or her 70s, and the other was 80 or older.

The deaths likely occurred weeks earlier because health workers must receive a death certificate before logging the information into a statewide database. That process can be slowed when there's a backlog.

The health department reported only three new COVID-19 cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County on Monday morning. This comes after a week of apparently data adjustment with both localities dipping into negative cases some days and soaring with triple-digit caseloads the next.

—From staff reports