Danville's COVID-19 death toll rises for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, the death toll in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has increased.

Another Danville resident — a man in his 80s — has died from COVID-19, Virginia Health Department data show. A total of 63 residents — 46 in Danville and 17 in Pittsylvania County — have succumbed to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Because the health department doesn't comment on individual deaths, the only information available comes from basic demographics posted on the department's website. The date of death is equally as elusive, since health leaders say it can takes weeks before a death certificate is received and recorded into the official database.

At 23, October holds the record for the most deaths added in a month.

Cases also have been on an upswing lately. Danville and Pittsylvania County combined added 20 new cases on Wednesday and 181 in the last week.

While no new outbreaks have been reported, a dozen cases associated with established outbreaks has increased the tally over the last week.