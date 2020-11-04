 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville's COVID-19 death toll rises for second consecutive day
0 comments
breaking editor's pick topical top story

Danville's COVID-19 death toll rises for second consecutive day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Deaths

At 23, October holds the record for the most deaths added in a month.

 Virginia Department of Health

For the second consecutive day, the death toll in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has increased.

Another Danville resident — a man in his 80s — has died from COVID-19, Virginia Health Department data show. A total of 63 residents — 46 in Danville and 17 in Pittsylvania County — have succumbed to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Because the health department doesn't comment on individual deaths, the only information available comes from basic demographics posted on the department's website. The date of death is equally as elusive, since health leaders say it can takes weeks before a death certificate is received and recorded into the official database.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 23, October holds the record for the most deaths added in a month.

Cases also have been on an upswing lately. Danville and Pittsylvania County combined added 20 new cases on Wednesday and 181 in the last week.

While no new outbreaks have been reported, a dozen cases associated with established outbreaks has increased the tally over the last week.

Wednesday's data

COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of health.

Location Cases Deaths
Danville 1,290 46
Pittsylvania County 1,399 17
Halifax County 570 8
Mecklenburg County 917 35
Henry County 1,430 33
Martinsville 503 24
Virginia 185,836 3,677
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert