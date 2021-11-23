Danville's flying teddy bear becomes TV star for a day

GMA — Good Morning America — contacted the Robinettes towards the end of October and asked them to hold two dates open, Nov. 17 and 18.

“We got an email from the producer, and we thought it was too good to be true,” said Chelsea.

To New York

But it was true. GMA flew the family up to New York and paid for them to stay in a hotel for two nights.

They got to New York City on the 17th and recorded the segment the next day. Finished about 1 p.m., they were able to fit some sightseeing in before flying home.

Austin and Chelsea, along with Brown, were interviewed by T.J. Holmes, one of the hosts of GMA3. The hour-long spinoff of the morning show is a “news, health and lifestyle program that also highlights the incredible human stories of personal triumph,” according to the website.

“T.J. had the sweetest personality. He was so kind,” Chelsea said.

Brown had not been to the GMA set before and said it was fascinating to see it behind the scenes.

“Everyone made us feel so welcome, and they were incredibly kind and hospitable to us. T.J. Holmes and the producer, Stefanie, were just the best,” she said.