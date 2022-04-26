Danville's former director of economic development returning to city to lead Institute

Danville's former director of economic development is heading back to the city to lead the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Telly Tucker will take over as president effective May 31, the Institute announced Tuesday morning.

“On behalf of the search committee and the board of trustees, I want to share our excitement with the selection of Telly Tucker as the first President of IALR,” Roy Ford Jr., chair of the Institute board of trustees, wrote in a statement. “We have full confidence in Telly’s ability to successfully steer IALR to help realize Southern Virginia as home to a dynamic economy where all can live and thrive."

After serving Danville for five and a half years, Tucker departed for a position of director of economic development department in Arlington County in northern Virginia.

During his time in Danville, Tucker and his team had 21 economic development announcements — 10 of which were in partnership with Pittsylvania County — that totaled 1,645 new jobs and nearly $450 million in capital investment.

While in Arlington County, he led an economic development team of more than 50 employees, the news release stated. The staff built on the momentum of Amazon's corporate headquarters to attract more businesses, grow existing business and support the tourism sector and the arts community.

"I am honored to have been selected as the first president of IALR,” said Tucker. “The opportunity to lead a premier institution engaged in meaningful and impactful economic development, applied research, advanced learning, conference services and advanced manufacturing is truly a privilege."

His career in economic development, education and leadership spans 18 years in Virginia at both the state and local levels, the release reported.

After a seven-month planning process, the new president position was created. The search committee worked with Korn Ferry in Washington, D.C., to conduct a national search

Tucker was one of five finalists for the job.

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research touts itself as a regional catalyst for economic transformation with applied research, advanced learning, economic development, advanced manufacturing and conference services.

