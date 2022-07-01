Danville's God’s Storehouse receives large donation of food

On Thursday, God’s Storehouse — a non-profit food pantry in Danville — welcomed a semi-truckload of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The delivery originated in Salt Lake City, Utah, the headquarters of the Church’s humanitarian program.

A total of 38,000 pounds were delivered to God’s Storehouse. The contents included such items as shelf-stable milk, jam, peanut butter, rice, beef stew, fruit and chili.

Church-owned farms and production facilities grow and produce millions of pounds of food each year with the help of thousands of volunteers. The food is distributed to those in need through 124 “bishops' storehouses” located around the world. The main storehouse is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a smaller one located in Greensboro, North Carolina, which serves the Southern Virginia area.

In the 2021 annual report, Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of the Church, stated the church produced 100 million pounds of food in 2021 and donated more than 80 million pounds of that food to those in need.

“We are so fortunate to have received this donation. It's a blessing that we can continue to assist families in need during the summer,” said Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse. “At the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive with the Postal Service in May we collected over 15,000 pounds of food. That food combined with this food donation will greatly help us meet the needs of the hungry during our busy summer months.”

James Carlson from Greensboro was at God’s Storehouse when the food arrived. He is the stake president of the Greensboro, North Carolina, Stake of the Church, a stake being a group of several local congregations, or wards, including Danville.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful for the opportunity to assist God’s Storehouse with a food donation to help individuals and families in Danville and Pittsylvania Counties,” he said. “Our Savior Jesus Christ has taught that we should comfort those who stand in need of comfort. The food donations are provided from faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ who live throughout the world and who desire to ease the burdens of others by living and following the principles taught by Jesus Christ.”

Ed Ott, bishop of the local ward, also was on hand for the delivery.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regularly supports groups who follow the Savior’s example of helping the less fortunate,” he said. “We in the Danville area are happy to join forces with other churches to serve local families who are struggling.”

God’s Storehouse is a nonprofit food pantry founded in 1987 by a group of faith community leaders and local pastors. God’s Storehouse continues to be supported by over 150 faith communities and numerous individuals, organizations, and businesses.

