Danville's God's Pit Crew back in Florida to build home for hurricane victims

Members of a Danville-based disaster relief team are back in Florida helping to rebuild a home for a single mom and three children.

God's Pit Crew returned Sunday to the area of Port Charlotte, Florida, and plans to stay until Dec. 10.

In addition to constructing a home — thanks to funding from Joyce Meyers Ministries’ Hand of Hope — workers also will continue to clear trees and debris left when Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida in late September.

“The destruction in Florida is catastrophic and heartbreaking," God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said. "There are so many people there who lost everything."

After the storm, 169 volunteers with God's Pit Crew spent several weeks in Florida helping 203 families, according to a news release. Using heavy equipment and chainsaws, crews helped to clear mounds of debris from yards in addition to drying out homes inundated with flooding.

"We are truly grateful to our wonderful volunteers, donors and partners for making it possible for us to return to Florida to help them,” Johnson said of the most recent trip.

More than 10,000 Blessing Buckets — a signature relief package from God's Pit Crew — were sent to areas in Florida. The buckets are filled with things like food, first aid, hygiene items, a Bible and a handwritten note, according to the release.

Also, numerous tractor-trailers deployed with supplies like water tarps and generators.

In addition to the efforts in Florida, the Danville group also has helped with others impacted from storms. For example, they sent Blessing Buckets to victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. And when flooding hit Kentucky and Southwest Virginia, God's Pit Crew's immediate response team deployed to help out.

Over the summer, volunteers constructed five homes for families in Kentucky and Tennessee who survived last December’s deadly tornadoes, according to God's Pit Crew. Also, they provided a mobile home for a family in Pembroke, Georgia, following April’s EF-4 tornado and another mobile home for a family whose home flooded in Pilgrim Knob.