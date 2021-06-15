Danville's Harlow Fastech to postpone $630,000 loan repayment to tobacco commission

Harlow Fastech was to make its first installment to repay the loan on Feb. 1, 2022, but under a forbearance agreement approved by the RIFA board Monday, that first payment does not have to be made until Feb. 1, 2024.

The agreement is among the Danville, Pittsylvania County, Harlow Fastech and the Virginia Tobacco Commission.

RIFA board member Bob Warren, who chairs the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, voted against the agreement because he does not want to extend the liability to the county's government and its citizens.

"I believe that any company that enters into an agreement with RIFA, and thus Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville, should honor those agreements, just as RIFA will follow through with its end of the deal," Warren said in a prepared statement. "I do not agree with granting the company an extra two years without reducing the county's financial exposure.

According to the resolution, the forbearance would reduce the value of RIFA's collateral securing the company's performance under the loan.

"The collateral is specialized equipment with a limited resale market," the resolution states.

It's depreciation would be about $250,000, according to the resolution.