Danville's Hoop Don't Shoot director authors book with insight in running anti-gang violence program

Angienette Dixon has been putting on the Hoop Don’t Shoot program at Danville’s Doyle Thomas Park for four years now, and this summer, she authored a book about her experiences working with the city’s youth.

Hoop Don’t Shoot started in summer 2017 with basketball games every Tuesday and Thursday at the Green Street Park, and it has since grown into a haven and learning ground for at least 300 participants since then.

Dixon, who attended George Washington High School, said she started the program to suppress gang violence in the area by showing gang members — and potential gang recruits — that their lives don’t have to be dictated by their surroundings or unhealthy relationships.

“Doing Hoop Don’t Shoot brought the north side and the south side together here in Danville,” Dixon, 54, said. “They play ball together, they get along better.”

The book — titled “Hoop! Don’t Shoot!: My Concealed Weapon Is Love” — centers on Dixon’s experiences running the Hoop Don’t Shoot program and the successes and failures that have come out of it.