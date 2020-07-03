Danville's Institute awarded federal grant to extend AmeriCorps program

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research was one of only five organizations in Virginia to be awarded federal competitive funding by the Corporation for National and Community Service in support of continuing its Dan River Year AmeriCorps program.
The Institute is seeking applicants for 34 service member positions to start Sept. 1.
“The diligent efforts of IALR staff members Dana Silicki, Jessica Beebe and Audia Harris have helped position our Dan River Year AmeriCorps program as a leading exemplar throughout the state and nation,” said Julie Brown, director of advanced learning at the Institute. “Thanks to the Corporation for National and Community Service and other partners, we are excited to continue the program’s benefits. Not only do service members enjoy mentoring students, but they also receive professional development, a stipend and an educational award.”
In what the service termed as a “highly competitive year,” the federal agency funded $227,615 for the Institute’s program and $93,957 for educational award investment. The funds are intended to help recipients “respond to the most critical issues facing communities in the U.S.”
The Institute and the Danville Regional Foundation have also supported the existing program. This regional program is designed to build the area’s capacity for science, technology, engineering and math by addressing literacy challenges. Many members are placed in middle schools to coach students and combat this issue, and others are placed in service positions within community organizations; service sites span the Southern Virginia footprint, including Pittsylvania County, Halifax County and the cities of Danville and Martinsville.
For their service, AmeriCorps members receive a stipend as well as a Segal Education Award of up to $6,000 to pay for college or to repay student loans. To view the list of current openings and to apply for member positions, candidates should visit bit.ly/americorpsopps. For more information, those interested may contact Dana Silicki at Dana.Silicki@ialr.org or (434) 766-6729.
